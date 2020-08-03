UrduPoint.com
Russia's Surgut District Experiencing 2nd Oil Spill Into River In One Month - Local Gov't

Russia's Surgut District Experiencing 2nd Oil Spill into River in One Month - Local Gov't

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) MANSIYSK, Russia, August 3 (Sputnik) - Processed petroleum products have leaked into the Sayma river in the central Russian district of Surgut in the country's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region-Yugra, Oleg Pukhteyev, the head of the local administration's emergencies department, said on Monday.

In early July, Surgut authorities reported a similar incident when some 200 liters of fuel leaked into Sayma River via rain drains, presumably due to heavy rains at the time.

"Back then, we used containment booms [temporary floating barriers] and it helped to prevent the fuel from further contaminating the water. The current leak's volume is up to 200 liters of processed oil and petrochemicals. The response center is headed here with relevant equipment ” the oil spill will be covered with absorbents, then collected and disposed of," Pukhteyev told journalists.

According to the official, the spill will be cleared in one to two days as the response team already knows which drain was faulty for letting the fuel into the river.

During the treatment of the July spill, authorities managed to contain the contamination area to 300 square meters (3,230 square feet) and claimed it was minuscule compared the Sayma river's total water area. An inquiry was launched into the spill by the Yugra Office of Prosecutor for Environment Protection, Sputnik has learned from the agency.

The latest oil leak makes the third such incident in Surgut in a year. In mid-August of 2019, a leak of processed petrochemicals into Sayma River ” again purportedly throu

