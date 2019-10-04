Russia's Tatneft continues exploring oil fields in Libya, while it is not engaged in production yet, the company's general director, Nail Maganov, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russia's Tatneft continues exploring oil fields in Libya, while it is not engaged in production yet, the company's general director, Nail Maganov, said on Friday.

"We are in the project, we are working, we continue working there.

And there will be new discussions, of course, but only with regard to some working moments," Maganov told reporters at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"We have an office there. We are engaged in exploration, only exploration as of now," Maganov noted, when asked, whether the company was producing oil in Libya.

Tatneft's operations in Libya have never been frozen over tensions in the country, Maganov stressed.