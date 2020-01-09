UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tatneft Increases Oil Production By 0.9% To 29.47Mln Tonnes In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:48 PM

Russia's Tatneft Increases Oil Production by 0.9% to 29.47Mln Tonnes in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russia's Tatneft brought its oil production to 29.468 million tonnes in 2019, which is a 0.9 percent increase year-on-year, the energy company said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, companies of Tatneft Group increased production by 0.

89 percent year-on-year, bringing it to 29.789 million tonnes.

In December alone, the company produced 2.498 million tonnes of oil, while the total production of the group amounted to 2.526 million tonnes.

