MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russia's Tatneft brought its oil production to 29.468 million tonnes in 2019, which is a 0.9 percent increase year-on-year, the energy company said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, companies of Tatneft Group increased production by 0.

89 percent year-on-year, bringing it to 29.789 million tonnes.

In December alone, the company produced 2.498 million tonnes of oil, while the total production of the group amounted to 2.526 million tonnes.