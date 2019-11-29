UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tatneft Plans To Increase Oil Production By 0.7% To 29.7Mln Tonnes In 2019

Russia's Tatneft Plans to Increase Oil Production by 0.7% to 29.7Mln Tonnes in 2019

Russia's Tatneft plans to bring the oil production by its entire group to 29.7 million tonnes in 2019, which will be a 0.7 percent increase year-on-year, according to its presentation, released on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia's Tatneft plans to bring the oil production by its entire group to 29.7 million tonnes in 2019, which will be a 0.7 percent increase year-on-year, according to its presentation, released on Friday.

Tatneft Group's oil production made 29.5 million tonnes in 2018. The company revealed in the presentation its plans to produce the same amount of oil in 2020, noting that it will remain committed to the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal.

