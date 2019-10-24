UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Tatneft Plans To Produce 29.2-30.4Mln Tonnes Of Oil In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russia's Tatneft Plans to Produce 29.2-30.4Mln Tonnes of Oil in 2020

Russian energy company Tatneft plans to produce from 29.2 million tonnes to 30.4 million tonnes of oil in 2020, depending on limitations outlined in the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, the company said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian energy company Tatneft plans to produce from 29.2 million tonnes to 30.4 million tonnes of oil in 2020, depending on limitations outlined in the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, the company said on Thursday.

"There are two possible options regarding plans for oil production, which depends on possible limitations under the OPEC+ deal: 29.2 million tonnes and 30.4 million tonnes respectively, including over 3.2 million tonnes of superviscous oil," Tatneft said in a statement, released after a meeting of its board of directors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB with 5000mAh Battery Sold Out ..

9 minutes ago

China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021

21 minutes ago

IBIs share in banking assets increased to 14.4%

21 minutes ago

Faisal Javed warns opposition not to take any unco ..

21 minutes ago

Iran, Turkey Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation i ..

21 minutes ago

South Africa's Kolbe out injured for World Cup sem ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.