MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian energy company Tatneft plans to produce from 29.2 million tonnes to 30.4 million tonnes of oil in 2020, depending on limitations outlined in the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, the company said on Thursday.

"There are two possible options regarding plans for oil production, which depends on possible limitations under the OPEC+ deal: 29.2 million tonnes and 30.4 million tonnes respectively, including over 3.2 million tonnes of superviscous oil," Tatneft said in a statement, released after a meeting of its board of directors.