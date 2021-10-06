UrduPoint.com

Russia's Tatneft Resuming Operation At Some Oil Fields In Libya

Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:36 PM

Russia's Tatneft Resuming Operation at Some Oil Fields in Libya

Russia's Tatneft is resuming operation at some of the oil fields in Libya, Vasily Mozgovoy, an assistant to Tatneft director general, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia's Tatneft is resuming operation at some of the oil fields in Libya, Vasily Mozgovoy, an assistant to Tatneft director general, said on Wednesday.

"We are resuming operation in Libya, although not at all the blocks yet. We have signed four production sharing agreements. The force majeure continues, but we are starting to work at certain fields," Mozgovoy said at a meeting with investors.

