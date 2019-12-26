(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has certain technical capacities that will allow the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to continue despite recent sanctions against the project by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

"I will not give you the specific details, but [Russia] does possess certain capacities that allows us to hope that we will finish construction in the near future," Peskov said.

He noted that the sooner the project was completed, the better.