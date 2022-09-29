UrduPoint.com

Russia's Technically Recoverable Gas Reserves To Last For 62 Years - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russia's Technically Recoverable Gas Reserves to Last for 62 Years - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russia has 62 years' worth of gas reserves that are technically feasible to extract, the head of the Rosnedra state agency managing subsoil mineral resources said in an interview out Wednesday.

"We have enough natural gas that is technically feasible to extract to last us for 62 years," Yevgeny Petrov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

The official did not say what share of those reserves was economically feasible to extract at the current price of gas.

As of January 2022, Rosnedra estimates that technically recoverable oil reserves will last Russia for 39 years, while proven recoverable oil reserves, which are economically feasible to extract at the price of $70-80 per barrel, will last the country for 33 years.

