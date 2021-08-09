Russia's trade surplus saw a 28.3% year-on-year increase in the first six months of 2021 and totaled $71.7 billion, the federal customs service said on Monday

The external turnover totaled $347 billion, surging by 28.4%. Export totaled $209.

4 billion after a 28.4 year-on-year increase, while import totaled $137.6 billion, also surging by 28.4%.

The European Union accounted for 35.7% of Russia's trade, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations with 34.1%, the Commonwealth of Independent States with 12.3% and the Eurasian Economic Union with 9.1%.