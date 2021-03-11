(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 34.9 percent year-on-year in January and totaled $9.7 billion, the Federal customs service said on Thursday.

The external trade turnover totaled $43.4 billion, declining by 8.7 percent compared to January 2020.

In January, Russia's export was 14.9 percent down year-on-year and amounted to $26.6 billion, while import saw a 3 percent year-on-year increase, reaching $16.8 billion.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations accounted for 35.

7 percent of Russia's trade in January, followed by the European Union with 34.2 percent,� the Commonwealth of Independent States with 12.3 percent, and the Eurasian Economic Union with 9.2 percent.

Russia's oil exports saw a 42.8 percent year-on-year decline, falling to $5.7 billion in January, the customs service continued. Meanwhile, the volume of the oil export decreased by 27.1 percent compared to January 2020 and amounted to� 15.8 million tonnes.