Russia's trade surplus decreased by 30.7 percent year-on-year in September to $10.052 billion, the Bank of Russia estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 30.7 percent year-on-year in September to $10.052 billion, the Bank of Russia estimated.

Exports fell 14.1 percent year-on-year to $30.506 billion in September, while imports were down 2.7 percent to 20.454 billion.

In January-October, Russia's trade surplus almost halved year-on-year to $73 billion, the central bank estimated. A year earlier, this surplus was $137.4 billion.