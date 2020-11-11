UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus Down 30.7% To $10.05Bln In September - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus Down 30.7% to $10.05Bln in September - Central Bank

Russia's trade surplus decreased by 30.7 percent year-on-year in September to $10.052 billion, the Bank of Russia estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 30.7 percent year-on-year in September to $10.052 billion, the Bank of Russia estimated.

Exports fell 14.1 percent year-on-year to $30.506 billion in September, while imports were down 2.7 percent to 20.454 billion.

In January-October, Russia's trade surplus almost halved year-on-year to $73 billion, the central bank estimated. A year earlier, this surplus was $137.4 billion.

