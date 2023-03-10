UrduPoint.com

Russia's Trade Surplus Down 65% Y/Y To $15.3Bln In January-February 2023 - Central Bank

Published March 10, 2023

Russia's foreign trade surplus decreased by 65% year-on-year to $15.3 billion in January-February, the central bank said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Russia's foreign trade surplus decreased by 65% year-on-year to $15.3 billion in January-February, the central bank said on Friday.

"The significant decline in the surplus of the balance on goods and services was due to the drop in the value of exports of goods against the backdrop of a decrease in physical volumes of exports and world prices for the main groups of Russian export goods," the regulator noted.

In January-February last year, Russia's foreign trade surplus was $43.5 billion.

