Russia's trade surplus decreased by 16 percent to $177.2 billion in 2019, the country's Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 16 percent to $177.2 billion in 2019, the country's Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

The trade surplus was $33.7 billion higher in 2018.

Russia's export made $424.

6 billion from January-December 2019, decreasing by 6 percent year-on-year. While countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) accounted for 87.4 percent of the total export, the share of CIS nations was 12.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Russia's import saw a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase. It reached $247.4 billion, with non-CIS nations accounting for 88.9 percent and CIS nations for 11.1 percent.