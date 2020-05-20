UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus Down By 30.5% To $35.5Bln In January-March - Customs Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:34 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus Down by 30.5% to $35.5Bln in January-March - Customs Service

Russia's trade surplus has fallen by 30.5 percent in January-March year-on-year, amounting to $35.5 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia's trade surplus has fallen by 30.5 percent in January-March year-on-year, amounting to $35.5 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Wednesday.

Russia's foreign trade turnover has fallen by 10 percent year-on-year to $143.5 billion.

Russia's exports have decreased by 15 percent year-on-year in January-March and totaled $89.5 billion, with 88.

3 percent of the total exports accounting for countries that are not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS,) and 11.7 percent accounting for the CIS.

Fuel and energy goods remain the basis of the Russian exports, with their share amounting to 61.7 percent in January-March, compared to 66.7 percent in the same period last year.

Russia's imports have seen a 0.2 percent year-on-year decrease in January-March and totaled $54 billion, with 89.6 percent of the total imports accounting for non-CIS states, and 10.4 percent for the CIS.

