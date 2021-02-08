UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus Down By 41.4% Year-on-Year To $104.5Bln In 2020 - Customs Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:37 PM

Russia's trade surplus declined by 41.4 percent year-on-year in 2020, falling to $104.5 billion, the federal customs service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russia's trade surplus declined by 41.4 percent year-on-year in 2020, falling to $104.5 billion, the Federal customs service said on Monday.

"The trade surplus was positive and amounted to $104.5 billion, which is $73.9 billion less than in the period between January and December 2019," the customs service said in a statement.

In December alone, Russia's trade surplus was down by 28.5 percent year-on-year and totaled $11.58 billion.

In the period between January and December 2020, Russia's export was 20.

7 percent down year-on-year and amounted to $338.2 billion, while import saw a 5.7 percent year-on-year decline, falling to $233.7 billion.

The European Union remains Russia's key trade partner, accounting for 38.5 percent of Russia's trade in 2020, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations with 33.8 percent, the Commonwealth of Independent States with 12.9 percent, and the Eurasian Economic Union with 9.1 percent.

