MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 42.6 percent in the first nine months of 2020 year-on-year to $76.8 billion, according to the Federal Customs Service.

"The trade surplus is positive and amounts to $76.

8 billion, which is $57 billion less than from January-September 2019," the Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In September, Russia's trade surplus totaled $19.796 billion, compared to $15.431 billion in September 2019 (a 28 percent growth). Export amounted to $30.486 billion, while import totaled $19.689 billion.