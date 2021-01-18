Russia's trade surplus decreased by 42.7 percent year-on-year in the period between January and November 2020 and totaled $92.7 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 42.7 percent year-on-year in the period between January and November 2020 and totaled $92.7 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

"The trade surplus is positive and amounts to $92.7 billion, which is $69.2 billion less than in the period between January and November 2019," the customs service said in a statement.

In November alone, the trade surplus declined by 41.9 percent year-on-year and totaled $7.9 billion.

In the period between January and November, Russia's export was 21.8 percent down year-on-year and amounted to $302 billion, while import saw a 6.8 percent year-on-year decline, falling to $209.3 billion.

The European Union remains Russia's key trade partner, accounting for 38.8 percent of Russia's trade in the first 11 months of 2020, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations with 34 percent, the Commonwealth of Independent States with 13 percent, and the Eurasian Economic Union with 9.1 percent.