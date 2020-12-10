(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's trade surplus crashed by 43 percent in the first 10 months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, and amounted to $83.9 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Thursday.

"The trade surplus is positive and amounts to $83.9 billion, which is $63.4 billion less than in the period between January and October 2019," the Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In October alone, the trade surplus declined by 48.3 percent from October 2019 level and totaled $6.

9 billion.

From January-October, Russia's export was 22.4 percent down year-on-year at $271.2 billion, while import saw a 7.4 percent year-on-year decline and fell to $187.2 billion.

The European Union remains Russia's key trade partner, accounting for 38.8 percent of Russia's trade in the first 10 months of 2020, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations with 34.1 percent, the Commonwealth of Independent States with 13 percent, and the Eurasian Economic Union with 9.1 percent.