UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Trade Surplus Down By 43% To $83.9Bln In January-October - Customs Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:13 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus Down by 43% to $83.9Bln in January-October - Customs Service

Russia's trade surplus crashed by 43 percent in the first 10 months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, and amounted to $83.9 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's trade surplus crashed by 43 percent in the first 10 months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, and amounted to $83.9 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Thursday.

"The trade surplus is positive and amounts to $83.9 billion, which is $63.4 billion less than in the period between January and October 2019," the Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

In October alone, the trade surplus declined by 48.3 percent from October 2019 level and totaled $6.

9 billion.

From January-October, Russia's export was 22.4 percent down year-on-year at $271.2 billion, while import saw a 7.4 percent year-on-year decline and fell to $187.2 billion.

The European Union remains Russia's key trade partner, accounting for 38.8 percent of Russia's trade in the first 10 months of 2020, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations with 34.1 percent, the Commonwealth of Independent States with 13 percent, and the Eurasian Economic Union with 9.1 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Russia European Union Same January October 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UPDATE - Maduro's Socialist Alliance Takes 91% Sea ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millions of Peo ..

3 minutes ago

Eight Killed, Over 50 Injured During Protests in I ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with U.M. Enterprises Karachi for “ ..

27 minutes ago

Babar Azam at second place in ICC T20I batsmen ran ..

16 minutes ago

PA Speaker expresses grief over death of Advisor A ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.