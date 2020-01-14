Russia's trade surplus dropped to $161.1 billion in January-November 2019, decreasing by 15.7 percent or $29.9 billion compared to the first 11 months of 2018, the country's Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russia's trade surplus dropped to $161.1 billion in January-November 2019, decreasing by 15.7 percent or $29.9 billion compared to the first 11 months of 2018, the country's Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

Russia's exports dropped by 6.1 percent year-on-year over the given period and totaled $385.2 billion.

Countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) accounted for 87.3 percent of the total exports, while CIS accounted for 12.7 percent, the service added.

Meanwhile, the country's imports increased by 2.3 percent over the given period, reaching $224.2 billion, with 88.9 percent of the total imports accounting for non-CIS states and 11.1 percent for CIS states, according to the customs service.