MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 41.8 percent, or $38.9 billion, to $54.1 billion in the first half of the year, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

Between January and June, Russia's external trade amounted to $267.

9 billion, which shows a 16.9 percent decrease year-on-year.

Russia's exports fell by 22.5 percent year-on-year during this period and amounted to $161 billion.

Russia's imports fell by 6.8 percent year-on-year and amounted to $106.9 billion.