UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Trade Surplus In Jan-Aug Down 8.7 Percent To $108.1Bln - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:28 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus in Jan-Aug Down 8.7 Percent to $108.1Bln - Central Bank

Russia's trade surplus in January-August 2019 decreased by 8.7 percent year on year to $108.1 billion, according to the Central Bank's assessment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russia's trade surplus in January-August 2019 decreased by 8.7 percent year on year to $108.1 billion, according to the Central Bank's assessment.

The bank said the trade surplus had gone down by $10.3 billion due to a decrease in the cost of export deliveries of energy products against the backdrop of unfavorable market conditions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank 2019 Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Wolf hunting to breed Wolf Dog revealed in Potohar ..

2 minutes ago

7,000 LEA personnel performed duty during Ashura D ..

2 minutes ago

Equatorial Guinea Plans to Start LNG Shipment From ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates Navy Day With Full Zeal A ..

14 minutes ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

16 minutes ago

President of Equatorial Guinea to Attend Africa-Ru ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.