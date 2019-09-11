(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russia's trade surplus in January-August 2019 decreased by 8.7 percent year on year to $108.1 billion, according to the Central Bank's assessment.

The bank said the trade surplus had gone down by $10.3 billion due to a decrease in the cost of export deliveries of energy products against the backdrop of unfavorable market conditions.