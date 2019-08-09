UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus In Jan-Jul Down 6.4% To $96Bln - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:57 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus in Jan-Jul Down 6.4% to $96Bln - Central Bank

Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-July 2019 decreased by 6.4 percent year on year to $96 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in its materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-July 2019 decreased by 6.4 percent year on year to $96 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in its materials.

"After the growth of the foreign trade surplus in goods in the first quarter of this year, starting from April this year, its value was developing at a lower level due to the slowdown in the decline in imports compared with exports," the regulator said.

