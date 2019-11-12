UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus In Jan-Oct 2019 Down 11.7% To $138.6Bln - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

Russia's trade surplus in January-October of 2019 decreased by 11.7 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to $138.6 billion, the Bank of Russia said in a preliminary report on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia's trade surplus in January-October of 2019 decreased by 11.7 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to $138.6 billion, the Bank of Russia said in a preliminary report on Tuesday.

According to the report, the surplus of foreign trade in goods decreased "as a result of a decrease in export of fuel and energy products and an expansion of the aggregate deficit of other components of the current account."

