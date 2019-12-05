UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Trade Surplus In Jan-Oct Down 13.9% Year-on-Year To $146.8Bln - Customs Service

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:55 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus in Jan-Oct Down 13.9% Year-on-Year to $146.8Bln - Customs Service

Russia's trade surplus for the period between January and October decreased by 13.9 percent compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $146.8 billion, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia's trade surplus for the period between January and October decreased by 13.9 percent compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $146.8 billion, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia's exports dropped 5.6 percent year-on-year over the given period and totaled $348.2 billion. Countries not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) accounted for 87.5 percent of the total exports, while CIS accounted for 12.5 percent, the statement noted.

Fuel and energy goods remained Russia's key exports, with their share amounting to 63.

1 percent over the given period as compared to 64.5 percent last year.

Russia's imports meanwhile increased by 1.5 percent, totaling $201.4 billion, with 88.9 percent of the total imports accounting for non-CIS states and 11.1 percent for CIS states, according to the customs service.

The country's main imports constituted machinery and equipment, whose total share amounted to 45.9 percent in January-October, compared to 47.2 percent in the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Same January October 2018 Share Billion

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

28 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

3 minutes ago

Diya Football Academy organizes training workshop

3 minutes ago

Lavrov to Discuss Syria, Libya, Ukraine at Upcomin ..

3 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

58 minutes ago

US State Department Gives S7 Permission to Relocat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.