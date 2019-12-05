Russia's trade surplus for the period between January and October decreased by 13.9 percent compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $146.8 billion, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia's trade surplus for the period between January and October decreased by 13.9 percent compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $146.8 billion, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia's exports dropped 5.6 percent year-on-year over the given period and totaled $348.2 billion. Countries not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) accounted for 87.5 percent of the total exports, while CIS accounted for 12.5 percent, the statement noted.

Fuel and energy goods remained Russia's key exports, with their share amounting to 63.

1 percent over the given period as compared to 64.5 percent last year.

Russia's imports meanwhile increased by 1.5 percent, totaling $201.4 billion, with 88.9 percent of the total imports accounting for non-CIS states and 11.1 percent for CIS states, according to the customs service.

The country's main imports constituted machinery and equipment, whose total share amounted to 45.9 percent in January-October, compared to 47.2 percent in the same period last year.