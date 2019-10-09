Russia's trade surplus decreased in nine months of 2019 by 10.4 percent year-on-year to $122.9 billion, according to a report by Bank of Russia published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's trade surplus decreased in nine months of 2019 by 10.4 percent year-on-year to $122.9 billion, according to a report by Bank of Russia published on Wednesday.

"According to the estimates by the Bank of Russia, the trade surplus of the Russian Federation in January-September 2019 decreased to $122.

9 billion year-on-year ... due to a reduction in the price of exports of energy products against the backdrop of the deterioration in the global price environment," the reports says.