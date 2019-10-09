- Home
Russia's Trade Surplus in Jan-Sept Down 10.4% Year-on-Year to $122.9Bln - Central Bank
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:35 PM
Russia's trade surplus decreased in nine months of 2019 by 10.4 percent year-on-year to $122.9 billion, according to a report by Bank of Russia published on Wednesday
"According to the estimates by the Bank of Russia, the trade surplus of the Russian Federation in January-September 2019 decreased to $122.
9 billion year-on-year ... due to a reduction in the price of exports of energy products against the backdrop of the deterioration in the global price environment," the reports says.