MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia's trade surplus decreased in January-August by 9 percent year-on-year to $117.3 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

Russia's exports dropped by 4.2 percent year-on-year in January-August and totaled $275.1 billion, with 87.5 percent of the total exports accounting for countries that are not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and 12.5 percent accounting for CIS states.

Fuel and energy goods remain the basis of the Russian exports, with their share amounting to 63.

7 percent in January-August, compared to 64.5 percent in the same period last year.

Russia's imports decreased by 0.3 percent year-on-year in January-August to $157.8 billion, with 88.7 percent of the total imports accounting for non-CIS states and 11.3 percent for CIS states.

The share of machinery and equipment is the biggest in the Russian imports, making 45.9 percent in January-August, compared to 47 percent in the same period last year.