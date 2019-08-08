UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Trade Surplus In January-June Decreases 5.5% To $92.2Bln- Federal Customs Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:52 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus in January-June Decreases 5.5% to $92.2Bln- Federal Customs Service

Russia's trade surplus decreased in January-June by 5.5 percent or $5.4 billion year-on-year and amounted to $92.2 billion, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russia's trade surplus decreased in January-June by 5.5 percent or $5.4 billion year-on-year and amounted to $92.2 billion, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia's exports dropped by 3.6 percent year-on-year in January-June and totaled $206.5 billion, with 87.6 percent of the total exports accounting for countries that are not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and 12.4 percent accounting for CIS states.

Fuel and energy goods remain the basis of the Russian exports, with their share amounting to 64.

7 percent in January-June, compared to 64 percent in the same period last year.

Russia's imports decreased by 2 percent year-on-year in January-June to $114.3 billion, with 88.6 percent of the total imports accounting for non-CIS states and 11.4 percent for CIS states.

The share of machinery and equipment is the biggest in the Russian imports, making 45.9 percent in January-June, compared to 46.8 percent in the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Same Share Billion

Recent Stories

Serena wins first match since Wimbledon final, Osa ..

2 minutes ago

China's foreign trade up 4.2 pct in first seven mo ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Leader Calls on Washington to Steadfastly ..

2 minutes ago

Damascus Rejects US-Turkey Deal on Creating Safe Z ..

2 minutes ago

Siemens in billion-euro deal for surgical robots f ..

2 minutes ago

Police to shift check-posts, stations from amenity ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.