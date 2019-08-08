(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russia's trade surplus decreased in January-June by 5.5 percent or $5.4 billion year-on-year and amounted to $92.2 billion, the Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia's exports dropped by 3.6 percent year-on-year in January-June and totaled $206.5 billion, with 87.6 percent of the total exports accounting for countries that are not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and 12.4 percent accounting for CIS states.

Fuel and energy goods remain the basis of the Russian exports, with their share amounting to 64.

7 percent in January-June, compared to 64 percent in the same period last year.

Russia's imports decreased by 2 percent year-on-year in January-June to $114.3 billion, with 88.6 percent of the total imports accounting for non-CIS states and 11.4 percent for CIS states.

The share of machinery and equipment is the biggest in the Russian imports, making 45.9 percent in January-June, compared to 46.8 percent in the same period last year.