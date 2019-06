The positive balance of Russia's foreign trade in January-May of 2019 increased by 0.9 percent year-on-year and amounted to $75.1 billion, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday by the Bank of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The positive balance of Russia's foreign trade in January-May of 2019 increased by 0.9 percent year-on-year and amounted to $75.1 billion, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday by the Bank of Russia.

During the same period of last year, Russia registered the surplus of $74.4 billion.