MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russia's foreign trade surplus in July reduced 14.5 percent to $11.224 billion year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said Wednesday.

The figure was $13.12 billion in July 2018, the CBR said.