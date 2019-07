Russia's foreign trade surplus in May decreased by 22 percent year on year to $11.823 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russia's foreign trade surplus in May decreased by 22 percent year on year to $11.823 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said Friday.

Exports in May decreased 13.5 percent to $31.592 billion, imports - by 7.4 percent to $19.769 billion year on year.