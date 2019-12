Russia's trade surplus in October decreased by 37.28 percent year on year to $12.423 billion compared to $19.808 billion in October last year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019)

Exports in October decreased year on year by 12.6 percent to $36.1 billion, imports grew by 10.2 percent to $23.687 billion.