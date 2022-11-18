UrduPoint.com

Russia's Transneft Denies Drone Attack On Sheskharis Oil Terminal On Black Sea Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Russia's Transneft Denies Drone Attack on Sheskharis Oil Terminal on Black Sea Coast

Information about a drone attack on Sheskharis oil terminal near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, which is operated by Russia's oil company Transneft, is untrue, company spokesman Igor Demin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Information about a drone attack on Sheskharis oil terminal near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, which is operated by Russia's oil company Transneft, is untrue, company spokesman Igor Demin said on Friday.

"Information about the attack of a sea drone on Sheskharis oil terminal is untrue. There is no damage," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, the Mash Telegram channel reported that a Ukrainian sea drone attacked the terminal, inflicting minimal damage that did not affect its operations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack Russia Company Oil Novorossiysk

Recent Stories

US House Judiciary Republicans Seek Mayorkas Testi ..

US House Judiciary Republicans Seek Mayorkas Testimony as They Take Panel's Helm ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs Imran Khan to submit reply i ..

Supreme Court directs Imran Khan to submit reply in contempt of court case

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Will Travel to Qatar for US-Qatar Strategi ..

Blinken Will Travel to Qatar for US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission Closely Monitoring Developments at T ..

EU Commission Closely Monitoring Developments at Twitter - Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 Forth CPMI-2022 held at COMSATS University

Forth CPMI-2022 held at COMSATS University

5 minutes ago
 Canada's Halifax to Host NATO Defense Innovation R ..

Canada's Halifax to Host NATO Defense Innovation Regional Office - Defense Minis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.