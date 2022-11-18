(@FahadShabbir)

Information about a drone attack on Sheskharis oil terminal near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, which is operated by Russia's oil company Transneft, is untrue, company spokesman Igor Demin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Information about a drone attack on Sheskharis oil terminal near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, which is operated by Russia's oil company Transneft, is untrue, company spokesman Igor Demin said on Friday.

"Information about the attack of a sea drone on Sheskharis oil terminal is untrue. There is no damage," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, the Mash Telegram channel reported that a Ukrainian sea drone attacked the terminal, inflicting minimal damage that did not affect its operations.