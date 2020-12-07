UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Transneft Expects To Pay Out Damages For Contaminated Oil By Mid-2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:22 PM

Russia's Transneft Expects to Pay Out Damages for Contaminated Oil by Mid-2021

Russian oil company Transneft expects to pay compensation for contaminated oil in Druzhba pipeline by mid-2021 in full, a senior manager at the company said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian oil company Transneft expects to pay compensation for contaminated oil in Druzhba pipeline by mid-2021 in full, a senior manager at the company said Monday.

In April 2019, contaminated oil made its way into Druzhba pipeline, which pumps oil from Russia to Europe via Belarus.

"As for the contaminated oil, we have already paid out $143.6 million to those who ordered oil transported. This work continues. In our estimate, this is more than half. We hope that we will settle the matters with one more client by the end of the year, and the work will be done by the middle of the next year, in general," the manager said during a phone conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Oil Belarus April 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

2 minutes ago

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

10 minutes ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

33 minutes ago

CM for immediate compensation to heirs of KTH vict ..

3 minutes ago

Nobel laureates receive prizes at home amid pandem ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.