Russian oil company Transneft expects to pay compensation for contaminated oil in Druzhba pipeline by mid-2021 in full, a senior manager at the company said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian oil company Transneft expects to pay compensation for contaminated oil in Druzhba pipeline by mid-2021 in full, a senior manager at the company said Monday.

In April 2019, contaminated oil made its way into Druzhba pipeline, which pumps oil from Russia to Europe via Belarus.

"As for the contaminated oil, we have already paid out $143.6 million to those who ordered oil transported. This work continues. In our estimate, this is more than half. We hope that we will settle the matters with one more client by the end of the year, and the work will be done by the middle of the next year, in general," the manager said during a phone conference.