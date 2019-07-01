(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Transneft company said it resumed on Monday full-scale oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline after the incident with oil contamination in April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia 's Transneft company said it resumed on Monday full-scale oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline after the incident with oil contamination in April

"As planned, the deliveries were resumed in full on July 1,"Igor Demin, the adviser to the president of Transneft, told Sputnik.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides.