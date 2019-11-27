UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Transneft Launches Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean Oil Pipeline To Full Capacity

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:28 PM

Russia's Transneft Launches Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean Oil Pipeline to Full Capacity

Russia's Transneft has launched the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline to full capacity, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Wednesday from the site of the launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia's Transneft has launched the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline to full capacity, a Sputnik corespondent reported on Wednesday from the site of the launch.

In compliance with a decree of the Russian government, the capacity was increased to 80 million tonnes of oil per year at the first section (Taishet-Skovorodino) and to 50 million tonnes of oil per year at the second section (Skovorodino-Kozmino).

The launch was conducted during a meeting of the Transneft board of directors in Moscow, at a teleconference with the Far East.

"The pipeline system has been launched to full capacity," Transneft President Nikolay Tokarev said.

The pipeline is used for delivering Russian oil to the Asia-Pacific region and to the domestic market as well. Since 2010, Transneft has been gradually increasing its capacity.

