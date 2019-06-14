UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Transneft Retains 2019 Oil Export Plan Despite Dirty Oil Crisis - Vice-President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

Russia's Transneft Retains 2019 Oil Export Plan Despite Dirty Oil Crisis - Vice-President

Russian state-owned oil transport monopoly Transneft is not changing its plans to export about 233 million tonnes of oil in 2019 despite losses caused by scandal around contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline, the company's vice-president, Sergey Andronov, told reporters on Friday

NOVOROSSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian state-owned oil transport monopoly Transneft is not changing its plans to export about 233 million tonnes of oil in 2019 despite losses caused by scandal around contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline, the company's vice-president, Sergey Andronov, told reporters on Friday.

"About 233 million tonnes. So far, yes, we have not revised it yet," Andronov said when asked about plans for oil export in 2019.

Transneft fell 4.4-4.5 million tonnes short of the export projections during the time of oil contamination incident but still wants to meet its original goal before the end of 2019, he added.

Earlier this year, Andronov said that according to the requests of shippers, the company planned to pump 50 million tonnes of oil via Druzhba, plus 18 million tonnes to Belarusian refineries.

Problems with the quality of oil coming from Russia to Belarus through the Druzhba pipeline, whose Russian leg is operated by Transneft, arose in April. Poland, Ukraine and several other European states halted oil transit through the pipeline after it was discovered that the oil was contaminated with chlorides. Moscow launched an investigation into the matter and has so far arrested four people over the incident.

Transit of uncontaminated Russian oil to Belarus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Ukraine and Slovakia has already been restored. However, on May 24, Belarus started to reverse contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline back to Russia. As a result, at least 450,000 tonnes of contaminated oil have been returned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Oil Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary April May 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

6 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

6 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

6 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

6 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.