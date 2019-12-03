Russia's Transneft is holding "constructive" talks with all shippers regarding consequences that came out of the contamination of the Druzhba pipeline last spring, Maksim Grishanin, the first vice president of the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russia 's Transneft is holding "constructive" talks with all shippers regarding consequences that came out of the contamination of the Druzhba pipeline last spring, Maksim Grishanin, the first vice president of the company said on Tuesday.

"Concerning the situation with oil getting contaminated with chlorides, as you know, since June we have technically solved the issue. Currently, we are in the process dealing with the consequences of the incident with oil shippers ... we are engaged in quite constructive talks will all of our shippers," Grishanin said.

The first vice president added that Transneft had already signed a contract with Russian oil giant Lukoil and KazTransoil, which represents over 30 Kazakh oil producers.