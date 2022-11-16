UrduPoint.com

Russia's Transneft Says Poland Will Keep Buying Oil From Russia In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Russia's Transneft Says Poland Will Keep Buying Oil From Russia in 2023

Russian oil transport giant Transneft expects Poland to continue buying crude from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline in 2023, its vice president said, citing delivery bids it received from Polish clients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian oil transport giant Transneft expects Poland to continue buying crude from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline in 2023, its vice president said, citing delivery bids it received from Polish clients.

"On top of the bids from clients who use the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline ... I want to also mention bids from Polish consumers for deliveries through Belarus in 2023," Sergei Andronov told the Kommersant daily in an interview out Wednesday.

Polish energy giant Orlen has requested annual deliveries of 3 million tonnes of Russian oil, the Russian newspaper cited sources as saying.

Andronov said he hoped that German buyers of Russian crude would be equally reasonable about securing a stable oil supply from Russia.

The European Union's ban on imports of Russian seaborne crude is set to take effect on December 5. Andronov said the upcoming embargo had changed nothing about the company's shipping schedule in December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Company Oil Belarus Poland December From Top Million

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Six Senior Employees of Iranian State ..

US Sanctions Six Senior Employees of Iranian State Broadcaster - Treasury

44 seconds ago
 Government to provide housing facilities to low, m ..

Government to provide housing facilities to low, middle income groups: Ishaq Dar ..

45 seconds ago
 Three die in road accident

Three die in road accident

47 seconds ago
 Schedule for election on vacant Senate seat announ ..

Schedule for election on vacant Senate seat announced

49 seconds ago
 Funeral of Martyred policemen offered

Funeral of Martyred policemen offered

11 minutes ago
 Two killed, two others injured in road mishap

Two killed, two others injured in road mishap

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.