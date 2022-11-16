Russian oil transport giant Transneft expects Poland to continue buying crude from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline in 2023, its vice president said, citing delivery bids it received from Polish clients

"On top of the bids from clients who use the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline ... I want to also mention bids from Polish consumers for deliveries through Belarus in 2023," Sergei Andronov told the Kommersant daily in an interview out Wednesday.

Polish energy giant Orlen has requested annual deliveries of 3 million tonnes of Russian oil, the Russian newspaper cited sources as saying.

Andronov said he hoped that German buyers of Russian crude would be equally reasonable about securing a stable oil supply from Russia.

The European Union's ban on imports of Russian seaborne crude is set to take effect on December 5. Andronov said the upcoming embargo had changed nothing about the company's shipping schedule in December.