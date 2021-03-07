UrduPoint.com
Russia's Transneft Wrapping Up Treatment Of Oil Spill In Far East

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The Eastern Siberia - Pacific Ocean (ESPO-2) pipeline continues operations as normal as clearance works are all but finished after the oil spill in Russia's Amur Region, Transneft Far East, the regional branch of the Russian state oil company, said on Sunday.

The spill took place earlier in the day at a Transneft oil pumping station in Amur's Oktyabrsky District. The spilled oil was contained within a designated perimeter, the regional emergency services said.

"The repair service team is completing the works for the elimination of consequences [of the spill]. They are collecting the water-oil emulsion from the C-ring and cleaning it. The second-stage operation of the ESPO-2 pipeline continues as normal," the company said.

An internal inquiry is underway to establish the cause of the spill, according to the statement.

The Amur authorities are carrying out their own inquiry, with the preliminary findings pointing to a technical failure of the valves.

