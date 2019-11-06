UrduPoint.com
Russia's TVEL Signs Contract For Delivering Nuclear Fuel To Units Of China's Xudapu NPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia's fuel company TVEL (part of nuclear corporation Rosatom) has signed a contract for delivering nuclear fuel to the prospective energy units of the Xudapu nuclear power plant (NPP), which will be constructed in China with Russia's participation.

The document has been signed by Chinese customers, namely CNEIC, CNLNPC and CNSP companies, which are all members of the China National Nuclear Corporation.

"The contract envisions deliveries of nuclear fuel assemblies for initial loading of the reactors and subsequent reloading," TVEL said in a statement on Wednesday.

