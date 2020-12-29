UrduPoint.com
Russia's Uncommitted Budgetary Balance to Total Around $13.5Bln in 2020 - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia's uncommitted budgetary balance will near 1 trillion rubles ($13.5 billion) in 2020, of which around 600 billion rubles will be carried over to the next year, and the remaining 400-450 billion rubles will be poured into the reserve fund of the government, finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

Russia's budget expenditures were due to total 23.842 trillion rubles in 2020, of which around 22 trillion rubles were spent, the minister recalled.

"They kept telling us both last year and this year as well that we should have no carry-overs. But around 1 trillion rubles will be carried over," Siluanov told reporters, specifying that a significant share of the uncommitted balance will be spent in the last week of the expiring year.

According to the minister, around 400-450 billion rubles are unearmarked and will replenish the reserve fund of the Russian government in 2021, while the current law on 2021 budget sets the fund at 107 billion rubles.

"In addition to the 107 billion rubles, around 400-450 billion rubles will be carried over to the reserve fund next year," Siluanov explained.

The minister recalled that many coronavirus-related measures, such as vaccination, support for regions, and benefits for teaches and doctors, were funded through the reserve fund in 2020.

The remaining share of the unspent budget (around 600 billion rubles) will be carried over to 2021 for the same targets as this year, including contracts implementation, unearmarked inter-budget transfers, and law enforcement bodies' expenses, Siluanov noted.

