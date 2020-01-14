UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Unimplemented Budget Expenses Exceed $18Bln In 2019 - Accounts Chamber Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Russia's Unimplemented Budget Expenses Exceed $18Bln in 2019 - Accounts Chamber Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russia's unimplemented budget expenses amounted to 1.115 trillion rubles ($18.23 billion), according to the Accounts Chamber, and this is seen as a serious macroeconomic problem, Accounts Chamber Chairman and former Russian Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to the latest data, unimplemented budget expenses reached 1.115 trillion rubles. I see such expense default as a big macroeconomic problem, and colleagues from the Finance Ministry see this as well," Kudrin said.

The Accounts Chamber warned in November 2019 that the unimplemented budget expenses could amount to around 1 trillion rubles as a result of the year. It said this could be explained by abandoning prepayments during state contracts implementation.

The Finance Ministry vowed to use the lapsed amount of money in 2020.

"Some events and projects were planned taking this money into account, while companies failed to get subsidies. By the end of the year, more unused money was accumulated than the previous year: it was necessary to spend 4 trillion rubles during the last three weeks of December, which is an unprecedented amount," Kudrin added.

According to the ex-finance minister, the government failed to use all the budgetary funds even despite resorting to special measures in the end of 2019. Kudrin said that the situation would be analyzed, and relevant conclusions would be presented in the 2019 budget performance report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Chamber Money November December 2019 2020 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 14, 2020 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japan’s Prime Minster witness ..

9 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

10 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.