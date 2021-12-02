(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced on Thursday that it had merged with the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer and the MiG aerospace firm.

"At the meeting of the UAC board of directors held on November 30, the merger of the UAC, the Sukhoi Company and the MiG (firm) was approved.

The issue of reorganizing the UAC in the form of joining Sukhoi and MiG to it has been submitted to an extraordinary general meeting of UAC shareholders, scheduled for January 2022," the company said in a statement.

"The upcoming merger is the most important event for the aviation industry," the statement added.