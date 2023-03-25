A UN Security Council draft resolution proposed by Russia "encourages" the UN member states conducting their own investigations into the Nord Stream sabotage to share their findings with the relevant commission, according to a draft seen by Sputnik

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) A UN Security Council draft resolution proposed by Russia "encourages" the UN member states conducting their own investigations into the Nord Stream sabotage to share their findings with the relevant commission, according to a draft seen by Sputnik.

The draft resolution requests that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres establish "an international independent investigation Commission to conduct comprehensive, transparent and impartial international investigation of all aspects of the act of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2.

The resolution also "encourages the United Nations Member States, including those conducting their relevant national investigations" to cooperate by sharing the found information with the Commission.

In addition, the document requires the commission to be consisting of well-established and impartial experts, and urges Guterres to "report to the Council within 30 days the recommendations" on the creation of the Commission.

The vote on the resolution will take place on Monday, March 27.