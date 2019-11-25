Russia's VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin believes that the United States will not remove anti-Russian sanctions in the coming years, but at the same time, he does not expect any new sanctions unless major changes in geopolitics and in the internal affairs of the United States occur

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russia's VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin believes that the United States will not remove anti-Russian sanctions in the coming years, but at the same time, he does not expect any new sanctions unless major changes in geopolitics and in the internal affairs of the United States occur.

"Those sanctions, imposed by the US side at the moment, will not be lifted, at least in the coming years. However, we do not expect any new harsh sanctions, if there are no serious changes in politics, geopolitics, and in the internal affairs of the United States," Kostin said aired by Channel One broadcaster.

According to the VTB chief, despite the lack of rapid economic growth in Russia, the Russian economy is characterized by "very serious" stability.

"We have a large budget surplus, we have a decline in inflation, we have many other positive factors of macroeconomic growth. In my opinion, the Russian economy does not expect any crises or recessions," he added.

VTB was targeted by US sanctions in 2014 over the conflict in Ukraine, losing access to some financial transactions. The main shareholder of VTB is the Russian government, which owns 60.9 percent of the lender through its Federal Agency for State Property Management.