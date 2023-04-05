The record losses of VTB Bank in 2022 were caused by sanctions, reserves, currency exchange rate and realized interest rate risk, the bank's press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The record losses of VTB Bank in 2022 were caused by sanctions, reserves, currency exchange rate and realized interest rate risk, the bank's press service said on Wednesday.

After falling under Western countries' sanctions a year ago, VTB disclosed a financial statement displaying record losses in 2022: 756 billion rubles ($9.5 billion) by Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) and 613 billion rubles by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). According to the bank's Deputy President-Chairman Dmitry Pyanov, the VTB Group's pre-tax loss last year amounted to 960 billion rubles.

The bank listed four key components to the loss, the first being expenses less income for foreign currencies and precious metals operations: 300 billion rubles of pre-tax loss. VTB faced an unprecedented outflow of currency liquidity following the imposition of sanctions in 2022. In addition, the bank has lost the ability to compensate the outflow by drawing currency from the Bank of Russia (CBR) through swap operations after the blocking of the CBR's reserves.

This resulted in a need to buy currency on the open market from exporters.

"The sanctions imposed against the bank have also led to the forced termination of contracts on financial derivatives and an inability to hedge the open currency position that has been significantly lengthened as a result of the outflow of the clients' funds in dollars and euros," the bank stated.

Moreover, VTB has suffered losses due to subsidiary and associated companies leaving, primarily because the VTB Group has lost control over VTB Bank (Europe) and VTB Capital PLC after the imposition of sanctions. These losses have been estimated by the bank at 229 billion rubles pre-tax.

Next, the bank listed the need to constitute "extraordinary reserves" for credit losses on debt financial and other assets as the third factor in the negative results in 2022. These losses, which are also related to the sanctions, are valued at 344 billion rubles.

The bank's statement also disclosed its losses related to the realization of interest rate risk: 33 billion rubles before tax.