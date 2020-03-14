MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The volume of reserve assets of Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) will remain above seven percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the year, even factoring in the low oil prices and planned 600 billion ruble ($8.

2 billion) withdrawal from the fund to cover budget deficit, announced earlier in the day, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said Saturday.

"If the current oil prices are maintained until the end of the year, about 0.6 trillion rubles can be allocated from the NWF this year to cover the budget deficit. And even with this in mind, and the purchase of the Sberbank asset package, over 7 percent of the GDP will remain in the NWF reserve assets by the end of the year," Kolychev said.