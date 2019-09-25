UrduPoint.com
Russia's Wheat Production Expected To Reach 78Mln Tonnes In 2019 - Agriculture Minister

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Russian Agriculture Ministry has upgraded its 2019 forecast for Russia's wheat production to 78 million tonnes from the previous 75 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"Grain production is expected to reach 118 million tonnes this year, which is almost 5 million tonnes more than in 2018.

A significant growth of wheat production is expected, up to 78 million tonnes," Patrushev said in his address in the lower house.

In the meantime, the damage that Russian farmers face over emergency situations in different regions across the country may reach 11 billion rubles ($171 million) in 2019, Patrushev said.

"A state of emergency is introduced in 18 regions as of now. According to our estimate, the area of destruction of agricultural crops exceeds 1 million hectares [2.47 million acres]. Damage may reach around 11 billion rubles," Patrushev noted.

