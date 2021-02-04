(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia will not expand plan for the recovery of the country's economy, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"Probably, we will not change points there, somehow expand the plan.

We are still focused on working on a single plan for achieving national goals, we are finalizing it," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering whether the plan for economic recovery would be somehow supplemented.