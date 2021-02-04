UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Will Not Expand Economic Recovery Plan - Economic Development Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

Russia's Will Not Expand Economic Recovery Plan - Economic Development Minister

Russia will not expand plan for the recovery of the country's economy, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia will not expand plan for the recovery of the country's economy, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"Probably, we will not change points there, somehow expand the plan.

We are still focused on working on a single plan for achieving national goals, we are finalizing it," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering whether the plan for economic recovery would be somehow supplemented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

478,222 children administered anti-typhoid vaccine ..

47 seconds ago

Solution of Kashmir issue essential for sustainabl ..

48 seconds ago

Moldovan President Hopes to Attract Investments, B ..

50 seconds ago

Unauthorized transport stands to be shifted to out ..

52 seconds ago

Indian brutalities in IIOJK to humiliate and disgr ..

4 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Office Worried Kiev's Ban on Broad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.