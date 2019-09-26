UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Actual Capacity May Reach 18Mln Tonnes Per Year - Novatek

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Actual Capacity May Reach 18Mln Tonnes Per Year - Novatek

The actual capacity of the Yamal LNG plant may reach up to 18 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Russian independent natural gas producer Novatek CЕO Leonid Mikhelson tоld reporters Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The actual capacity of the Yamal LNG plant may reach up to 18 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Russian independent natural gas producer Novatek CЕO Leonid Mikhelson tоld reporters Thursday.

"Actually, the plant has a capacity of not 16.5, but 17.5-18 million tonnes. And in the first quarter of next year we will launch the fourth line using our technology, this is about 1 million tonnes more," Mikhelson said at a briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Russia May Gas Million

Recent Stories

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan fears history's biggest ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Not Going to Remain Belarus President F ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General meets with Malaysian Minister ..

19 minutes ago

U.S., Japan reach trade deal on tariff reduction, ..

3 minutes ago

Crossing points at Pak-Afghan border to remain clo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.