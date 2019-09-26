(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The actual capacity of the Yamal LNG plant may reach up to 18 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, Russian independent natural gas producer Novatek CЕO Leonid Mikhelson tоld reporters Thursday.

"Actually, the plant has a capacity of not 16.5, but 17.5-18 million tonnes. And in the first quarter of next year we will launch the fourth line using our technology, this is about 1 million tonnes more," Mikhelson said at a briefing.